Phils’ Middleton, Royals’ Sherman join MLB executive council

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 3:37 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies managing partner John Middleton and Kansas City Royals chairman John Sherman have joined Major League Baseball’s eight-man executive council.

Their terms on the council began in January when the terms of Houston Astros chairman Jim Crane and the San Diego Padres’ Ron Fowler expired. Fowler stepped down as Padres executive chairman in November and was replaced as controlling owner in November by Peter Seidler, who became chairman.

The council also includes Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio and Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf (whose terms expire in 2022); Boston Red Sox principal owner John Henry and Colorado chairman Dick Monfort (2023); and Los Angeles Dodgers chairman Mark Walter and Detroit Tigers chairman Christopher Ilitch (2024).

