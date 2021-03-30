CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to enter Phase 2 of vaccination next week | Summer camp guidance | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Philadelphia and Atlanta meet on opening day

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 8:39 PM

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia; Thursday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Atlanta for opening day.

The Phillies finished 21-19 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Philadelphia hit .257 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 90 total doubles last year.

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team and averaged 3.9 extra base hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

