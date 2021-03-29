MLB Opening Capacities

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s ballpark capacities at the start of the 2021 season, as announced by teams…

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s ballpark capacities at the start of the 2021 season, as announced by teams as percentage or total of capacity, as compiled by the commissioner’s office:

Club Ballpark Pct. Starting Capacity Total Capacity Arizona Chase Field 25% 48,405 Atlanta Truist Park 33% 41,184 Baltimore Camden Yards 25% 11,000 45,474 Boston Fenway Park 12% 37,305 Chicago Cubs Wrigley Field 20% 41,298 Chicago White Sox Guaranteed Rate Field 20% 40,126 Cincinnati Great American Ball Park 30% 42,319 Cleveland Progressive Field 30% 34,788 Colorado Coors Field 42.6% 21,363 50,480 Detroit Comerica Park 20% 8,200 41,083 Houston Minute Maid Park 50% 41,168 Kansas City Kaufmann Stadium 30% 10,000 37,903 Los Angeles Angels Angel Stadium 20% 45,517 Los Angeles Dodgers Dodger Stadium 20% 56,000 Miami Marlins Park 25% 37,446 Milwaukee American Family Field 25% 41,700 Minnesota Target Field 25.9% 10,000 38,544 New York Mets Citi Field 20% 41,922 New York Yankees Yankee Stadium 20% 46,537 Oakland RingCentral Coliseum 20% 46,847 Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park 20% 8,800 43,651 Pittsburgh PNC Park 20% 38,747 St. Louis Busch Stadium 32% 44,383 San Diego Petco Park 20% 40,204 San Francisco Oracle Park 20% 41,915 Seattle T-Mobile Park 18.9% 9,000 47,500 Tampa Bay Tropicana Field 36% 9,000 25,025 Texas Globe Life Field 100% 40,300 x-Toronto TD Ballpark 15% 1,275 8,500 Washington Nationals Park 12.1% 5,000 41,380

x-playing at spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Florida

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.