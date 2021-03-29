MLB Opening Capacities

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s ballpark capacities at the start of the 2021 season, as announced by teams as percentage or total of capacity, as compiled by the commissioner’s office:
|Club
|Ballpark
|Pct.
|Starting
|Capacity
|Total
|Capacity
|Arizona
|Chase
|Field
|25%
|48,405
|Atlanta
|Truist
|Park
|33%
|41,184
|Baltimore
|Camden
|Yards
|25%
|11,000
|45,474
|Boston
|Fenway
|Park
|12%
|37,305
|Chicago Cubs
|Wrigley
|Field
|20%
|41,298
|Chicago White Sox
|Guaranteed
|Rate
|Field
|20%
|40,126
|Cincinnati
|Great
|American
|Ball
|Park
|30%
|42,319
|Cleveland
|Progressive
|Field
|30%
|34,788
|Colorado
|Coors
|Field
|42.6%
|21,363
|50,480
|Detroit
|Comerica
|Park
|20%
|8,200
|41,083
|Houston
|Minute
|Maid
|Park
|50%
|41,168
|Kansas City
|Kaufmann
|Stadium
|30%
|10,000
|37,903
|Los Angeles Angels
|Angel
|Stadium
|20%
|45,517
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Dodger
|Stadium
|20%
|56,000
|Miami
|Marlins
|Park
|25%
|37,446
|Milwaukee
|American
|Family
|Field
|25%
|41,700
|Minnesota
|Target
|Field
|25.9%
|10,000
|38,544
|New York Mets
|Citi
|Field
|20%
|41,922
|New York Yankees
|Yankee
|Stadium
|20%
|46,537
|Oakland
|RingCentral
|Coliseum
|20%
|46,847
|Philadelphia
|Citizens
|Bank
|Park
|20%
|8,800
|43,651
|Pittsburgh
|PNC
|Park
|20%
|38,747
|St. Louis
|Busch
|Stadium
|32%
|44,383
|San Diego
|Petco
|Park
|20%
|40,204
|San Francisco
|Oracle
|Park
|20%
|41,915
|Seattle
|T-Mobile
|Park
|18.9%
|9,000
|47,500
|Tampa Bay
|Tropicana
|Field
|36%
|9,000
|25,025
|Texas
|Globe
|Life
|Field
|100%
|40,300
|x-Toronto
|TD
|Ballpark
|15%
|1,275
|8,500
|Washington
|Nationals
|Park
|12.1%
|5,000
|41,380
x-playing at spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Florida
