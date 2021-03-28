LHP Allen makes Cleveland’s roster, role still undecided

CLEVELAND (AP) — Logan Allen earned a spot on Cleveland’s opening day roster, but the left-hander’s exact role is still…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Logan Allen earned a spot on Cleveland’s opening day roster, but the left-hander’s exact role is still not quite finalized.

President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti said Sunday that Allen, Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill all made the club’s roster, with their spots all but assured when the Indians traded right-hander Adam Plutko to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Antonetti said Allen, who came to Arizona in great physical shape, will pitch in the Indians’ fourth game — the home opener on April 5 — but the team is still working through how he’ll be used.

“We could consider using an opener and then have Logan come in behind him, or just have Logan start the game,” Antonetti said.

Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber will pitch the season opener on Thursday followed by Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale.

The Indians have three days off in the season’s first week, so their pitching plans are still fluid.

Allen, who came to the Indians as part of a three-team trade in 2019, was perhaps the club’s best pitcher in Arizona. The 23-year-old allowed just one run with 14 strikeouts in 18 innings during Cactus League play. He pitched five scoreless innings in his final start on Friday.

“He’s been one of the highlights of camp for us,” Antonetti said. “And that really started with the work he put in the offseason, both on his body, the work he put in with our coaches and staff out here in Arizona to position himself to have a good spring training.

“He showed up with a great mindset and was ready to go and has been arguably one of our most consistent guys throughout the course of the spring. We’re excited that he’s earned that opportunity to continue that during the regular season and are looking forward to seeing him continue to contribute.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.