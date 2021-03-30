CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to enter Phase 2 of vaccination next week | Summer camp guidance | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Kintzler, Joyce added to Phillies major league roster

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 7:56 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pitcher Brandon Kintzler and outfielder Matt Joyce were selected to the major league roster by the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Kintzler, 36, had a 1.86 ERA in 10 spring training games. He struck out 11 and walked two in 9 2/3 innings.

Joyce, 36, hit .310 with one homer and four RBIs in 29 at-bats.

Kintzler gets a one-year contract calling for a $3 million salary while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors. He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games: $125,000 each for 30, 40, 50 and 60. He also can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games finished: $125,000 apiece for 20, 25, 30 and 35.

Joyce receives a one-year deal calling for a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues and the chance to earn $1 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $50,000 each for 200, 250 and 300, $100,000 for 350, $150,000 for 400 and $200,000 apiece for 450, 500 and 550.

Philadelphia opens at home against Atlanta on Thursday.

