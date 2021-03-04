CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. moves to next phase of rollout | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Anthony Swarzak agrees to minor league deal with D-backs

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 2:48 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Anthony Swarzak agreed to a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks and will be at major league spring training camp as a non-roster invitee.

The team announced it added the 35-year-old right-hander on Thursday. He last pitched in the big leagues in 2019 for the Atlanta Braves and had a 4.31 ERA in 44 appearances after he was acquired from Seattle that May 20.

Swarzak has played for eight teams over 10 seasons, and has a 4.32 ERA in 32 starts and 343 relief appearances.

Swarzak should have a chance to earn a role in the Diamondbacks’ bullpen with several roles up for grabs. Swarzak is the third veteran reliever the D-backs have added in recent weeks, joining Tyler Clippard and Joakim Soria. Both of those pitchers signed big-league deals.

