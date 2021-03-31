CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. facing J&J dosage shortfall | DC approves some fans Capital One Arena | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Cubs agree to 1-year deal with backup catcher Wolters

The Associated Press

March 31, 2021, 7:06 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs agreed to a one-year deal with catcher Tony Wolters that pays $800,000 while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors, and they designated right-hander James Norwood for assignment on Wednesday.

Wolters can make $450,000 in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 100 and 150, $75,000 apiece for 200 and 250, and $100,000 each for 300 and 350.

Wolters, who figures to back up Willson Contreras, signed a minor league deal with Pittsburgh last month and was released on March 29. He is a career .238 hitter with seven home runs and 123 RBIs over five seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

Norwood was 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA over 23 relief appearances for Chicago from 2018 to 2020. The Cubs open at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

