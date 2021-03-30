Cincinnati and St. Louis meet on opening day

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Cincinnati; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Reds:…

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits Cincinnati on opening day.

The Reds went 21-19 in division play in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits per game last year and totaled 90 home runs as a team.

The Cardinals finished 22-18 against NL Central Division opponents in 2020. St. Louis averaged 6.8 hits with 2.2 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last season.

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Bailey: (undisclosed).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

