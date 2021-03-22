CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Blue Jays RHP Kirby Yates to miss several weeks

The Associated Press

March 22, 2021, 10:43 PM

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays say right-hander Kirby Yates will miss several weeks because of a strained muscle in his forearm.

Yates was expected to be Toronto’s closer after signing a $5.5 million, one-year deal in the offseason.

Yates last pitched Saturday against Philadelphia, striking out two in one scoreless inning. It was his second outing of the spring and his first since March 11.

Yates was an All-Star with San Diego in 2019, when he posted a 1.19 ERA and led the NL with 41 saves. He pitched in six games for the Padres last season before surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said he’ll use different pitchers to finish games while Yates is sidelined. Right-handers Jordan Romano and Rafael Dolis both saved games for Toronto last season, filling in when closer Ken Giles was injured.

“I don’t see the need to have just one closer,” Montoyo said.

