AP source: Cubs, infielder Sogard agree to minor league deal

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 1:53 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Infielder Eric Sogard and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a minor league contract, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical. ESPN first reported the move.

The 34-year-old Sogard hit .209 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 43 games for Milwaukee last season. He has a .246 average, 25 homers and 175 RBIs over 10 seasons with Oakland, Toronto, Tampa Bay and the Brewers.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

