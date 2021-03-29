CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Angels add relievers Tony Watson and Steve Cishek

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 11:12 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels added a pair of relievers three days before their opener, agreeing to $1 million, one-year contracts with left-hander Tony Watson and side-arming, right-hander Steve Cishek on Monday night.

Watson was released from a minor league contract with Philadelphia on Friday after allowing five runs — four earned — and nine hits in five innings over seven spring training appearances. He struck out seven and walked two.

Watson, 35, is 40-25 with 32 saves and a 2.80 ERA in 10 major league seasons with Pittsburgh (2011-17), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017) and San Francisco (2018-20). He leads active left-handers in appearances since 2011.

Cishek was released Thursday from a minor league contract with Houston after seven spring training appearances. The 35-year-old allowed three runs — on three solo homers — and seven hits in 7 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and two walks.

He is 32-37 with 132 saves and a 2.78 ERA in 11 major league seasons with the Marlins (2010-15), St. Louis (2015), Seattle (2016-17), Tampa Bay (2017), the Chicago Cubs (2018-19) and the Chicago White Sox (2020).

Both took less than they would have gotten had they been added to major league rosters under their original contracts this season: Watson $3 million and Cishek $2.25 million.

Los Angeles placed right-hander Luke Bard on the 60-day injured list.

