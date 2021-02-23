CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Tigers announce minor league deal with Julio Teheran

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 12:34 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Tigers announced their minor league contract with right-hander Julio Teheran on Tuesday.

Teheran, 30, will report to major league spring training.

He was 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA last season with the Los Angeles Angels.

Teheran was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016 for the Atlanta Braves.

His ERA was under 4.00 in both 2018 and 2019 with the Braves. He made at least 30 starts for seven straight years before last season was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Detroit has sought to improve its pitching depth recently, agreeing to minor league deals with Wily Peralta and Derek Holland, as well.

