CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » MLB News » Right-hander Ben Heller released…

Right-hander Ben Heller released by New York Yankees

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 6:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Ben Heller was released by the New York Yankees on Friday, two days after he was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for reliever Darren O’Day.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Heller had a 3.00 ERA in six innings over six relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Heller is 2-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 31 relief appearances over four seasons.

He agreed on Dec. 2 to a contract paying $625,000 while in the the major leagues that included $225,000 in guaranteed money.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

New VA secretary ‘digging in’ on agency’s collective bargaining challenges

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up