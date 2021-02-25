CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Red Sox sign utilityman Marwin González to 1-year deal

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 4:19 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox finalized their $3 million, one-year contract with switch-hitting utilityman Marwin González on Wednesday, two weeks after reaching an agreement subject to a physical.

Gonzalez can made an additional $1.15 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $125,000 each for 375, 400, 425, 450, 475 and 500, and $200,000 apiece for 525 and 550.

To make room for him on the roster, the team designated right-hander Marcus Walden for assignment.

González, 31, spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Twins, hitting .248 with 20 homers and 77 RBIs over 167 games. He has played every position other than catcher in a nine-year career that started in Houston, hitting .261 with 96 homers and 369 RBIs.

Walden, 32, is 9-4 with a 4.50 ERA in 93 relief appearances for the Red Sox.

