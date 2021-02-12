CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » MLB News » Phillies to defer $9.5M…

Phillies to defer $9.5M of $28M in Gregorius’ 2-year deal

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 7:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will defer $9.5 million of the $28 million owed to Didi Gregorius under the shortstop’s $28 million, two-year contract.

Gregorius receives a $1.5 million signing bonus under the deal announced Wednesday, payable in $500,000 installments on each Feb. 1 from 2024-26, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

He has a $12 million salary this season, of which $7 million is deferred, and a $14.5 million salary in 2022, of which $1 million is deferred.

Philadelphia will pay the deferred salary in $2 million installments each Feb. 1 from 2023-26.

Gregorius, who turns 31 next week, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.

He had a $14 million, one-year contract, which became $5,814,815 in prorated pay.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

New VA secretary ‘digging in’ on agency’s collective bargaining challenges

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up