CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Mitch Moreland finalizes $2.5M…

Mitch Moreland finalizes $2.5M deal with Oakland Athletics

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 9:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — First baseman and designated hitter Mitch Moreland finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Following the departure of slugger Khris Davis to Texas in a trade this month, Moreland projects to get at-bats on an Oakland team that has made the playoffs each of the past three years.

The 35-year-old hit .265 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs in 42 games between Boston and San Diego last season.

He could be a strong candidate to give first baseman Matt Olson a break.

Moreland earned $925,926 in prorated pay last year from a $2.5 million salary.

Oakland designated right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn for assignment to open a roster spot. Blackburn had two stints with the A’s last year but pitched just once, starting the second game of a doubleheader against Seattle on Sept. 26. He allowed seven runs, five hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings and was the loser in a 12-3 defeat.

The 27-year-old right-hander made his big league debut with Oakland in 2017 and is 5-7 with a 5.69 ERA in 18 starts and three relief appearances in four seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up