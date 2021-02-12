CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » MLB News » Martín Pérez finalizes $5M,…

Martín Pérez finalizes $5M, 1-year contract with Red Sox

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 7:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Left-hander Martín Pérez and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $5 million, one-year contract Friday.

Pérez gets a $4.5 million salary, and Boston holds a $6 million team option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout.

He can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for innings: $100,000 each for 130, 140, 150, 160 and 170.

In 2022, he also can earn $250,000 for 180 innings.

Pérez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he was the only starter in the Red Sox rotation to make all 12 of his scheduled starts.

He had a $6 million salary and earned $2,222,222 in prorated pay. Boston declined a $6.85 million option, which escalated from an initial $6.25 million. He received a $500,000 buyout.

Pérez is 56-61 with a 4.71 ERA in a nine-year big league career.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

New VA secretary ‘digging in’ on agency’s collective bargaining challenges

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up