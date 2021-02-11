CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Jonathan Villar finalizes $3.55M, 1-year deal with Mets

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 6:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Jonathan Villar and the New York Mets finalized a $3.55 million, one-year contract Thursday.

Villar, who turns 30 on May 2, adds infield depth behind new shortstop Francisco Lindor and second baseman Jeff McNeil.

Villar split last season between Miami and Toronto, which acquired him in a trade at the Aug. 31 trade deadline. He batted .232 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 185 at-bats, and he earned $3,037,037 prorated from an $8.2 million salary.

During eight major league seasons that included stints with Houston (2013-15), Milwaukee (2016-18) and Baltimore (2018-19), Villar has a .259 average with 80 homers and 283 RBIs. Primarily a middle infielder, he also has played third base but not since 2016. He has 15 big league outfield appearances.

Right-hander Brad Brach was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. The 34-year-old reliever was 1-0 with a 5.84 ERA in 14 appearances last year in his second season with the Mets.

