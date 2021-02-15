CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Jared Hughes retires after pitching 10 major league seasons

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 9:33 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Hughes says he is retiring after 10 years of pitching in the major leagues.

Hughes said on Instagram on Sunday: “I’ve hung up my cleats. It was time.”

The 35-year-old right-hander was 1-2 with a 4.84 ERA in 22 1/3 innings over 18 relief appearances for the New York Mets last year.

Hughes went 30-26 with a 2.96 ERA in 542 relief appearances for Pittsburgh (2011-16), Milwaukee (2017), Cincinnati (2018-19), Philadelphia (2019) and the Mets.

