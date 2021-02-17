CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
INF Donovan Solano goes to arbitration with Giants

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 6:23 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Infielder Donovan Solano went to salary arbitration with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, asking for a raise to $3.9 million rather than the team’s $3.25 million offer.

A decision by arbitrators Melinda Gordon, Gil Vernon and Robert Keller is expected Thursday.

The 33-year-old second baseman, who also can play shortstop, hit a career-high .326 with three homers and 29 RBIs in 190 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season. He earned $509,259 in prorated pay from a $1,375,000 salary.

Solano is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Teams have won four of seven cases decided thus far. Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is the only player awaiting a hearing.

MLB News | Sports

