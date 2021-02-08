CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Manassas in-person school plans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
(E)asy does it: Edmonton’s CFL team mulls name choices

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 4:21 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — E-e-asy now. Edmonton’s CFL team has a shortlist of seven candidates for its new name. And, like the old name, fans want an apt alliterative approach.

Elk, Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Elkhounds, Eagles and Elements are listed as possibilities in an online survey released Monday.

Edmonton dropped the name Eskimos last year and now goes by Edmonton Football Team or EE Football Team. The team’s logo continues to feature two E’s.

The club has followed a similar decision by the NFL’s Washington team as pressure mounts on teams to eliminate racist or stereotypical names. Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians says they will be changing their name.

Edmonton’s survey asks fans to rate the seven candidates from first to worst. The team says the group selecting the name will take the results into account after the survey concludes Sunday. There have been 14,833 submissions, with 2,047 unique name entries.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

