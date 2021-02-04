CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » MLB News » Dodgers Spanish language broadcaster…

Dodgers Spanish language broadcaster Jorge Jarrín retires

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 6:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Jorge Jarrín has retired after nine seasons calling games in Spanish on both radio and television during his 17 years with the franchise.

He is the son of Hall of Fame announcer Jaime Jarrín. They became the first father-son broadcasting team on MLB Spanish-language radio and called the Dodgers’ first World Series championship in 32 years together last year.

Jarrín joined the Dodgers in 2004 as manager of radio broadcast sales and Hispanic initiatives. He joined their broadcast team in 2012, calling games on television alongside former Dodger great Manny Mota before joining his father in the radio booth in 2015.

“You would think this would be a very difficult decision to make, but I just knew the time was right and I leave with a tremendous sense of gratitude for the Dodger organization,” Jarrín said Thursday. “To end with a world championship is the cherry on top of a dream 32 years in the making!”

Jarrín began his career in 1985 as a helicopter traffic reporter on KABC radio. He broke into baseball in 2001 on DIRECTV’s “Major League Baseball Game of the Week,” which was broadcast to Latin America.

___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up