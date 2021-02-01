CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Va. pandemic rent relief program | DC-region test results
Derek Holland and Tigers agree to minor league deal

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 3:33 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Left-hander Derek Holland agreed Monday to a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers and was invited to major league spring training.

The 34-year-old is 79-81 with a 4.61 ERA in 12 major league seasons. He went 1-3 with a 6.86 ERA in 12 appearances, including five starts, for the Pittsburgh Pirates last year — after initially signing a minor league deal with them.

Holland went 16-5 with Texas in 2011, when the Rangers won a second straight American League pennant.

