CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Cubs finalize contract with…

Cubs finalize contract with outfielder Jake Marisnick

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with outfielder Jake Marisnick on Saturday.

Marisnick will make $1 million this season. The deal includes a $4 million mutual option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout.

The 29-year-old Marisnick hit .333 with two homers and five RBIs in 16 games with the New York Mets last year. But he is known more for his defense in center field.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

On GAO's high risk list, DoD is one down, five more to go

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up