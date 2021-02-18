CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Crippling weather hampers vaccine rollout | Prince William Co. sets return to classes | How do we know vaccines are safe? | Latest COVID test results
Home » MLB News » Cubs finalize 1-year contract…

Cubs finalize 1-year contract with veteran reliever Workman

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 12:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Cubs finalized a $1 million, one-year contract with reliever Brandon Workman on Thursday.

The 32-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $2 million in bonuses.

Workman struggled last year, going 1-4 with a 5.95 ERA and nine saves in 21 appearances for Boston and Philadelphia. He was traded from the Red Sox to the Phillies in August.

But Workman was terrific in 2019 with Boston, going 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 73 appearances. He is 25-20 with a 3.89 ERA in 209 career games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

AI commission sets AI workforce recruiting in draft report

Federal employees could face discipline for ignoring mask mandate, task force says

Agencies ‘building back better’ after SolarWinds breach, top Biden cyber official says

DC-area federal offices closed Thursday due to winter storm

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up