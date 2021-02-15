CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J shot a game-changer | Montgomery Co. vaccination plan | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
C.J. Cron agrees to minor league deal with Rockies

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 12:28 PM

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies will be taking a look at another first baseman after signing C.J. Cron to a minor league contract with an invite to major league spring training.

Cron, 31, hit .190 with four homers and eight RBIs in 13 games with Detroit last season. He was the 17th overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2011 and has appeared in 686 career games in stints with the Angels, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays and the Tigers.

Last week, the Rockies agreed to a minor league contract with Greg Bird as they try to shore up first base. Josh Fuentes and Ryan McMahon could be options at first or at third after the blockbuster trade that sent Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Colorado’s pitchers, catchers and injured players are scheduled to start reporting to Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday, with the other players beginning to report on Feb. 23.

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

