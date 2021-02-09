CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House to vote on relief bill | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
AP source: Villar, Mets agree to $3.55M, 1-year contract

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 11:08 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Jonathan Villar has agreed to a $3.55 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Villar, who turns 30 on May 2, adds infield depth behind new shortstop Francisco Lindor and second baseman Jeff McNeil.

Villar split last season between Miami and Toronto, which acquired him in a trade at the Aug. 31 trade deadline. He batted .232 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 185 at-bats, and he earned about $3 million prorated from an $8.2 million salary.

During eight major league seasons that included stints with Houston (2013-15), Milwaukee (2016-18) and Baltimore (2018-19), Villar has a .259 average with 80 homers and 283 RBIs. Primarily a middle infielder, he also has played third base but not since 2016. He has 15 big league outfield appearances.

Villar’s agreement was first reported by the MLB Network.

New York also has a pending $1.25 million, one-year deal with Albert Almora, who figures to be a backup outfielder.

