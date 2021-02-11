CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » MLB News » AP source: OF Hamilton,…

AP source: OF Hamilton, Indians agree on minor league deal

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 8:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Speedy free agent outfielder Billy Hamilton has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday night.

Hamilton, who spent last season with the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs, will also receive an invitation to big league training camp, the person said on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t be finalized until medical tests are completed.

The 30-year-old Hamilton will be added to a congested outfield competition for the Indians, who are trying to upgrade a problem area over the past few seasons.

Cleveland signed former Minnesota slugger Eddie Rosario to an $8 million, one-year deal last week, but he appears to be the only player guaranteed a starting spot. Earlier on Thursday, the Indians and veteran Ben Gamel agreed to a minor league deal with a camp invitation.

Hamilton has a .241 career batting over eight seasons, six with the Cincinnati Reds. He’s also played for Kansas City and Atlanta.

Hamilton would bring the Indians some speed. He stole at least 56 bases for the Reds each season from 2014-17.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

New VA secretary ‘digging in’ on agency’s collective bargaining challenges

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

NTSB for cyber? Sens. consider single agency for cyber incident investigations, information sharing

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up