Albert Almora and Mets finalize $1.25M, 1-year contract

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 8:31 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Albert Almora and the New York Mets finalized a $1.25 million, one-year contract Wednesday.

Almora, 26, plays primarily center field and joins a Mets outfield group that includes Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Guillermo Heredia and José Martínez.

Almora became a free agent when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He hit .167 with one RBI in 30 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, down from a .236 average, a career-best 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 2019.

