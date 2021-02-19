2021 N.Y. Mets Schedule The Associated Press

All Times EDT April 1 at Washington, 7:09 p.m. April 3 at Washington, 4:05 p.m. April 4 at Washington, 1:05 p.m. April 5 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. April 6 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. April 7 at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. April 8 vs. Miami, 1:10 p.m. April 10 vs. Miami, 1:10 p.m. April 11 vs. Miami, 1:10 p.m. April 12 vs. Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m. April 13 vs. Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m. April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m. April 15 vs. Philadelphia, 12:10 p.m. April 16 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. April 17 at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. April 18 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. April 20 at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. April 21 at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. April 22 at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. April 23 vs. Washington, 7:10 p.m. April 24 vs. Washington, 4:05 p.m. April 25 vs. Washington, 1:10 p.m. April 27 vs. Boston, 7:10 p.m. April 28 vs. Boston, 6:40 p.m. April 30 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. May 1 at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. May 2 at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m. May 3 at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. May 4 at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. May 5 at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. May 6 at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. May 7 vs. Arizona, 7:10 p.m. May 8 vs. Arizona, 7:10 p.m. May 9 vs. Arizona, 1:10 p.m. May 11 vs. Baltimore, 7:10 p.m. May 12 vs. Baltimore, 12:10 p.m. May 14 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. May 15 at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. May 16 at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. May 17 at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. May 18 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. May 19 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. May 21 at Miami, 7:10 p.m. May 22 at Miami, 4:10 p.m. May 23 at Miami, 1:10 p.m. May 24 vs. Colorado, 7:10 p.m. May 25 vs. Colorado, 7:10 p.m. May 26 vs. Colorado, 7:10 p.m. May 27 vs. Colorado, 12:10 p.m. May 28 vs. Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. May 29 vs. Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. May 30 vs. Atlanta, 7:08 p.m. May 31 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. June 1 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. June 2 at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. June 3 at San Diego, 10:10 p.m. June 4 at San Diego, 10:10 p.m. June 5 at San Diego, 10:10 p.m. June 6 at San Diego, 6:10 p.m. June 8 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. June 9 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. June 11 vs. San Diego, 7:10 p.m. June 12 vs. San Diego, 4:10 p.m. June 13 vs. San Diego, 1:10 p.m. June 14 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m. June 15 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m. June 16 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m. June 17 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m. June 18 at Washington, 7:05 p.m. June 19 at Washington, 4:05 p.m. June 20 at Washington, 1:05 p.m. June 21 vs. Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. June 22 vs. Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. June 23 vs. Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. June 25 vs. Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m. June 26 vs. Philadelphia, 4:10 p.m. June 27 vs. Philadelphia, 1:10 p.m. June 29 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. June 30 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. July 1 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. July 2 at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. July 3 at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. July 4 at N.Y. Yankees, TBD July 5 vs. Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. July 6 vs. Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. July 7 vs. Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. July 8 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m. July 9 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m. July 10 vs. Pittsburgh, 4:10 p.m. July 11 vs. Pittsburgh, 1:10 p.m. July 16 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. July 17 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. July 18 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. July 19 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. July 20 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. July 21 at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. July 23 vs. Toronto, 7:10 p.m. July 24 vs. Toronto, 7:10 p.m. July 25 vs. Toronto, 1:10 p.m. July 26 vs. Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. July 27 vs. Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. July 28 vs. Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. July 29 vs. Atlanta, 12:10 p.m. July 30 vs. Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. July 31 vs. Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 1 vs. Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 2 at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 3 at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 4 at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 5 at Miami, 12:10 p.m. Aug. 6 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Aug. 7 at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 8 at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Aug. 10 vs. Washington, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 11 vs. Washington, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 12 vs. Washington, 12:10 p.m. Aug. 13 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 14 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 15 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 16 at San Francisco, TBD Aug. 17 at San Francisco, TBD Aug. 18 at San Francisco, TBD Aug. 19 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD Aug. 20 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD Aug. 21 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD Aug. 22 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD Aug. 24 vs. San Francisco, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 25 vs. San Francisco, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 26 vs. San Francisco, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 27 vs. Washington, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 28 vs. Washington, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 29 vs. Washington, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 31 vs. Miami, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 1 vs. Miami, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 3 at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Sept. 4 at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Sept. 5 at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Sept. 6 at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Sept. 7 at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Sept. 8 at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Sept. 9 at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Sept. 10 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 11 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 12 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. Sept. 13 vs. St. Louis, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 14 vs. St. Louis, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 15 vs. St. Louis, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 18 vs. Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 19 vs. Philadelphia, 1:10 p.m. Sept. 21 at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 22 at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 24 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Sept. 25 at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 26 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 28 vs. Miami, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 29 vs. Miami, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 30 vs. Miami, 7:10 p.m. Oct. 1 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 2 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Oct. 3 at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.