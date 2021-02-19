2021 Milwaukee Brewers Schedule The Associated Press

All Times EDT April 1 vs. Minneapolis, 2:10 p.m. April 3 vs. Minneapolis, 7:10 p.m. April 4 vs. Minneapolis, 2:10 p.m. April 5 at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. April 6 at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. April 7 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. April 8 at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m. April 10 at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. April 11 at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. April 12 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. April 13 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. April 14 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:40 p.m. April 16 vs. Pittsburgh, 8:10 p.m. April 17 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m. April 18 vs. Pittsburgh, 2:10 p.m. April 19 at San Diego, 10:10 p.m. April 20 at San Diego, 10:10 p.m. April 21 at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. April 23 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. April 24 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. April 25 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. April 26 vs. Miami, 7:40 p.m. April 27 vs. Miami, 7:40 p.m. April 28 vs. Miami, 1:40 p.m. April 29 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7:40 p.m. April 30 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m. May 1 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m. May 2 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m. May 3 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. May 4 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. May 5 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. May 6 at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. May 7 at Miami, 7:10 p.m. May 8 at Miami, 6:10 p.m. May 9 at Miami, 1:10 p.m. May 11 vs. St. Louis, 7:40 p.m. May 12 vs. St. Louis, 7:40 p.m. May 13 vs. St. Louis, 1:40 p.m. May 14 vs. Atlanta, 8:10 p.m. May 15 vs. Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. May 16 vs. Atlanta, 2:10 p.m. May 18 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. May 19 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. May 21 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. May 22 at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. May 23 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. May 24 vs. San Diego, 7:40 p.m. May 25 vs. San Diego, 7:40 p.m. May 26 vs. San Diego, 7:40 p.m. May 27 vs. San Diego, 1:10 p.m. May 28 at Washington, 7:05 p.m. May 29 at Washington, 7:15 p.m. May 30 at Washington, 1:05 p.m. May 31 vs. Detroit, 2:10 p.m. June 1 vs. Detroit, 7:40 p.m. June 3 vs. Arizona, 7:40 p.m. June 4 vs. Arizona, 8:10 p.m. June 5 vs. Arizona, 4:10 p.m. June 6 vs. Arizona, 2:10 p.m. June 8 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. June 9 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. June 10 at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. June 11 vs. Pittsburgh, 8:10 p.m. June 12 vs. Pittsburgh, 4:10 p.m. June 13 vs. Pittsburgh, 2:10 p.m. June 14 vs. Cincinnati, 8:10 p.m. June 15 vs. Cincinnati, 8:10 p.m. June 16 vs. Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m. June 17 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. June 18 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. June 19 at Colorado, 9:10 p.m. June 20 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. June 21 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. June 22 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. June 23 at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. June 25 vs. Colorado, 8:10 p.m. June 26 vs. Colorado, 4:10 p.m. June 27 vs. Colorado, 2:10 p.m. June 28 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:10 p.m. June 29 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:10 p.m. June 30 vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:10 p.m. July 1 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. July 2 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. July 3 at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. July 4 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. July 5 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. July 6 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. July 7 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. July 8 vs. Cincinnati, 8:10 p.m. July 9 vs. Cincinnati, 8:10 p.m. July 10 vs. Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m. July 11 vs. Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m. July 16 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. July 17 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. July 18 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. July 20 vs. Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. July 21 vs. Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. July 23 vs. Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. July 24 vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. July 25 vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. July 27 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. July 28 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. July 29 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. July 30 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. July 31 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Aug. 1 at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m. Aug. 2 vs. Pittsburgh, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 3 vs. Pittsburgh, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 2:10 p.m. Aug. 6 vs. San Francisco, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 7 vs. San Francisco, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 8 vs. San Francisco, 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Aug. 10 at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Aug. 11 at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Aug. 12 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Aug. 13 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Aug. 14 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Aug. 15 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. Aug. 17 at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 18 at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 19 at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 20 vs. Washington, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 21 vs. Washington, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 22 vs. Washington, 2:10 p.m. Aug. 24 vs. Cincinnati, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 25 vs. Cincinnati, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 26 vs. Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m. Aug. 27 at Minneapolis, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 28 at Minneapolis, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 29 at Minneapolis, 2:10 p.m. Aug. 30 at San Francisco, TBD Aug. 31 at San Francisco, TBD Sept. 1 at San Francisco, TBD Sept. 2 at San Francisco, TBD Sept. 3 vs. St. Louis, 8:10 p.m. Sept. 4 vs. St. Louis, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 5 vs. St. Louis, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 6 vs. Philadelphia, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 7 vs. Philadelphia, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 8 vs. Philadelphia, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 10 at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 11 at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 12 at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Sept. 14 at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Sept. 15 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Sept. 17 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:10 p.m. Sept. 18 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 19 vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 20 vs. St. Louis, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 21 vs. St. Louis, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 22 vs. St. Louis, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 23 vs. St. Louis, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 24 vs. N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m. Sept. 25 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 26 vs. N.Y. Mets, 2:10 p.m. Sept. 28 at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 29 at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 30 at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Oct. 1 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD Oct. 2 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD Oct. 3 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.