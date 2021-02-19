2021 Miami Marlins Schedule

All Times EDT April 1 vs. Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. April 2 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. April 3 vs.…

All Times EDT

April 1 vs. Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

April 2 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

April 3 vs. Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

April 5 vs. St. Louis, 6:40 p.m.

April 6 vs. St. Louis, 6:40 p.m.

April 7 vs. St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

April 8 at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

April 10 at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

April 11 at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

April 12 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

April 13 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

April 14 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

April 15 at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

April 16 vs. San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

April 17 vs. San Francisco, 6:10 p.m.

April 18 vs. San Francisco, 1:10 p.m.

April 20 vs. Baltimore, 6:40 p.m.

April 21 vs. Baltimore, 1:10 p.m.

April 22 at San Francisco, TBD

April 23 at San Francisco, TBD

April 24 at San Francisco, TBD

April 25 at San Francisco, TBD

April 26 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

April 27 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

April 28 at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

April 30 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

May 1 at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

May 2 at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

May 4 vs. Arizona, 6:40 p.m.

May 5 vs. Arizona, 6:40 p.m.

May 6 vs. Arizona, 6:40 p.m.

May 7 vs. Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

May 8 vs. Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

May 9 vs. Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

May 10 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

May 11 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

May 12 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

May 13 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

May 14 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD

May 15 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD

May 16 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD

May 18 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

May 19 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

May 20 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

May 21 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

May 22 vs. N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

May 23 vs. N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

May 24 vs. Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

May 25 vs. Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

May 26 vs. Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

May 27 vs. Philadelphia, 12:10 p.m.

May 28 at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

May 29 at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

May 30 at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

June 1 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

June 2 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

June 3 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

June 4 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

June 5 at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

June 6 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

June 8 vs. Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

June 9 vs. Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

June 10 vs. Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

June 11 vs. Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

June 12 vs. Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

June 13 vs. Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

June 14 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

June 15 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

June 16 at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

June 18 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

June 19 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

June 20 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

June 22 vs. Toronto, 7:10 p.m.

June 23 vs. Toronto, 7:10 p.m.

June 24 vs. Washington, 7:10 p.m.

June 25 vs. Washington, 7:10 p.m.

June 26 vs. Washington, 4:10 p.m.

June 27 vs. Washington, 1:10 p.m.

June 29 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

June 30 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

July 1 at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

July 2 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

July 3 at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

July 4 at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

July 5 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 6:40 p.m.

July 6 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

July 7 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

July 8 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 12:10 p.m.

July 9 vs. Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

July 10 vs. Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

July 11 vs. Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

July 16 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

July 17 at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

July 18 at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

July 19 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

July 20 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

July 21 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

July 22 vs. San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

July 23 vs. San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

July 24 vs. San Diego, 6:10 p.m.

July 25 vs. San Diego, 1:10 p.m.

July 27 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

July 28 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

July 30 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

July 31 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 1 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Aug. 6 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Aug. 7 at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Aug. 8 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Aug. 9 at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Aug. 10 at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Aug. 11 at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 14 vs. Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 15 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 16 vs. Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 17 vs. Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 18 vs. Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 21 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 24 vs. Washington, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 25 vs. Washington, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Washington, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 27 vs. Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 28 vs. Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 29 vs. Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 31 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 1 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 2 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 3 vs. Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Philadelphia, 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 5 vs. Philadelphia, 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Sept. 12 at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Pittsburgh, 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. Pittsburgh, 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Washington, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Washington, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Washington, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 28 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 29 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 30 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Philadelphia, 6:10 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. Philadelphia, 1:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.