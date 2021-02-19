2021 Cleveland Indians Schedule The Associated Press

All Times EDT April 1 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. April 3 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. April 4 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. April 5 vs. Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. April 7 vs. Kansas City, 1:10 p.m. April 9 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m. April 10 vs. Detroit, 6:10 p.m. April 11 vs. Detroit, 1:10 p.m. April 12 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. April 13 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. April 14 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. April 15 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. April 16 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. April 17 at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. April 18 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. April 20 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m. April 21 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m. April 22 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 6:10 p.m. April 23 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m. April 24 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 6:10 p.m. April 25 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 1:10 p.m. April 26 vs. Minneapolis, 6:10 p.m. April 27 vs. Minneapolis, 6:10 p.m. April 28 vs. Minneapolis, 1:10 p.m. April 30 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. May 1 at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m. May 2 at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. May 3 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. May 4 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. May 5 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. May 6 at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. May 7 vs. Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. May 8 vs. Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m. May 9 vs. Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. May 11 vs. Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m. May 12 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m. May 13 at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. May 14 at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. May 15 at Seattle, 9:10 p.m. May 16 at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. May 17 at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. May 18 at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. May 19 at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m. May 21 vs. Minneapolis, 7:10 p.m. May 22 vs. Minneapolis, 4:10 p.m. May 23 vs. Minneapolis, 1:10 p.m. May 24 at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. May 25 at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. May 26 at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. May 27 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. May 28 vs. Toronto, 7:10 p.m. May 29 vs. Toronto, 4:10 p.m. May 30 vs. Toronto, 1:10 p.m. May 31 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m. June 1 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m. June 2 vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m. June 4 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. June 5 at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. June 6 at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. June 8 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. June 9 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. June 11 vs. Seattle, 7:10 p.m. June 12 vs. Seattle, 4:10 p.m. June 13 vs. Seattle, 1:10 p.m. June 14 vs. Baltimore, 7:10 p.m. June 15 vs. Baltimore, 7:10 p.m. June 16 vs. Baltimore, 7:10 p.m. June 17 vs. Baltimore, 1:10 p.m. June 18 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. June 19 at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. June 20 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. June 21 at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. June 22 at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. June 24 at Minneapolis, 8:10 p.m. June 25 at Minneapolis, 8:10 p.m. June 26 at Minneapolis, 2:10 p.m. June 27 at Minneapolis, 2:10 p.m. June 28 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m. June 29 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m. June 30 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m. July 1 vs. Houston, 7:10 p.m. July 2 vs. Houston, 7:10 p.m. July 3 vs. Houston, 7:15 p.m. July 4 vs. Houston, 1:10 p.m. July 5 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. July 6 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. July 7 at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m. July 8 vs. Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. July 9 vs. Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. July 10 vs. Kansas City, 6:10 p.m. July 11 vs. Kansas City, 1:10 p.m. July 16 at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. July 17 at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. July 18 at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. July 19 at Houston, 8:10 p.m. July 20 at Houston, 8:10 p.m. July 21 at Houston, 8:10 p.m. July 22 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. July 23 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. July 24 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. July 25 vs. Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. July 27 vs. St. Louis, 7:10 p.m. July 28 vs. St. Louis, 1:10 p.m. July 30 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. July 31 at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 1 at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Aug. 2 at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Aug. 3 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Aug. 4 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Aug. 5 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Aug. 6 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 7 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 8 vs. Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 10 vs. Oakland, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 11 vs. Oakland, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 12 vs. Oakland, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 13 at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 14 at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Aug. 15 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 16 at Minneapolis, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 17 at Minneapolis, 8:10 p.m. Aug. 18 at Minneapolis, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 20 vs. L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 21 vs. L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m. Aug. 22 vs. L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 24 vs. Texas, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 25 vs. Texas, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 26 vs. Texas, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 27 vs. Boston, 7:10 p.m. Aug. 28 vs. Boston, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 29 vs. Boston, 1:10 p.m. Aug. 31 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Sept. 1 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Sept. 2 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Sept. 3 at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 4 at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Sept. 5 at Boston, TBD Sept. 6 vs. Minneapolis, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 7 vs. Minneapolis, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 8 vs. Minneapolis, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 9 vs. Minneapolis, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 10 vs. Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 11 vs. Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 12 vs. Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m. Sept. 14 at Minneapolis, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 15 at Minneapolis, 7:40 p.m. Sept. 17 at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Sept. 18 at N.Y. Yankees, TBD Sept. 19 at N.Y. Yankees, TBD Sept. 20 vs. Kansas City, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 21 vs. Kansas City, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 22 vs. Kansas City, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 23 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 24 vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 25 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m. Sept. 26 vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m. Sept. 28 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Sept. 29 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Sept. 30 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Oct. 1 at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Oct. 2 at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Oct. 3 at Texas, 3:05 p.m.