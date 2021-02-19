2021 Cleveland Indians Schedule

|All Times EDT
April 1 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
April 3 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
April 4 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
April 5 vs. Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
April 7 vs. Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
April 9 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
April 10 vs. Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
April 11 vs. Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
April 12 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
April 13 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
April 14 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
April 15 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
April 16 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
April 17 at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
April 18 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
April 20 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
April 21 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
April 22 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 6:10 p.m.
April 23 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.
April 24 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 6:10 p.m.
April 25 vs. N.Y. Yankees, 1:10 p.m.
April 26 vs. Minneapolis, 6:10 p.m.
April 27 vs. Minneapolis, 6:10 p.m.
April 28 vs. Minneapolis, 1:10 p.m.
April 30 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
May 1 at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.
May 2 at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
May 3 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
May 4 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
May 5 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
May 6 at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
May 7 vs. Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
May 8 vs. Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
May 9 vs. Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
May 11 vs. Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m.
May 12 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.
May 13 at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
May 14 at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
May 15 at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
May 16 at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
May 17 at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
May 18 at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
May 19 at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
May 21 vs. Minneapolis, 7:10 p.m.
May 22 vs. Minneapolis, 4:10 p.m.
May 23 vs. Minneapolis, 1:10 p.m.
May 24 at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
May 25 at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
May 26 at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
May 27 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
May 28 vs. Toronto, 7:10 p.m.
May 29 vs. Toronto, 4:10 p.m.
May 30 vs. Toronto, 1:10 p.m.
May 31 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
June 1 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
June 2 vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
June 4 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
June 5 at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
June 6 at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
June 8 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
June 9 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
June 11 vs. Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
June 12 vs. Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
June 13 vs. Seattle, 1:10 p.m.
June 14 vs. Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.
June 15 vs. Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.
June 16 vs. Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.
June 17 vs. Baltimore, 1:10 p.m.
June 18 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
June 19 at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
June 20 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
June 21 at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
June 22 at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
June 24 at Minneapolis, 8:10 p.m.
June 25 at Minneapolis, 8:10 p.m.
June 26 at Minneapolis, 2:10 p.m.
June 27 at Minneapolis, 2:10 p.m.
June 28 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
June 29 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
June 30 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
July 1 vs. Houston, 7:10 p.m.
July 2 vs. Houston, 7:10 p.m.
July 3 vs. Houston, 7:15 p.m.
July 4 vs. Houston, 1:10 p.m.
July 5 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
July 6 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
July 7 at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
July 8 vs. Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
July 9 vs. Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
July 10 vs. Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
July 11 vs. Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
July 16 at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
July 17 at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
July 18 at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
July 19 at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
July 20 at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
July 21 at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
July 22 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
July 23 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
July 24 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
July 25 vs. Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
July 27 vs. St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.
July 28 vs. St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.
July 30 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
July 31 at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 1 at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Aug. 2 at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Aug. 3 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Aug. 4 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Aug. 5 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Aug. 6 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 7 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 8 vs. Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 10 vs. Oakland, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 11 vs. Oakland, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 12 vs. Oakland, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 13 at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 14 at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 15 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 16 at Minneapolis, 8:10 p.m.
Aug. 17 at Minneapolis, 8:10 p.m.
Aug. 18 at Minneapolis, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 20 vs. L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 21 vs. L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 22 vs. L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 24 vs. Texas, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 25 vs. Texas, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Texas, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 28 vs. Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Aug. 29 vs. Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Sept. 5 at Boston, TBD
Sept. 6 vs. Minneapolis, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Minneapolis, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Minneapolis, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Minneapolis, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 12 vs. Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Minneapolis, 7:40 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Minneapolis, 7:40 p.m.
Sept. 17 at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Yankees, TBD
Sept. 19 at N.Y. Yankees, TBD
Sept. 20 vs. Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 25 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 26 vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
