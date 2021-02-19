CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » 2021 Cincinnati Reds Schedule

2021 Cincinnati Reds Schedule

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 6:44 PM

All Times EDT

April 1 vs. St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

April 3 vs. St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.

April 4 vs. St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.

April 5 vs. Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

April 6 vs. Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

April 7 vs. Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

April 9 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

April 10 at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

April 11 at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

April 12 at San Francisco, TBD

April 13 at San Francisco, TBD

April 14 at San Francisco, TBD

April 16 vs. Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

April 17 vs. Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

April 18 vs. Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

April 20 vs. Arizona, 6:40 p.m.

April 21 vs. Arizona, 6:40 p.m.

April 22 vs. Arizona, 12:35 p.m.

April 23 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

April 24 at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

April 25 at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

April 26 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD

April 27 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD

April 28 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD

April 30 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

May 1 vs. Chicago Cubs, 4:10 p.m.

May 2 vs. Chicago Cubs, 4:10 p.m.

May 4 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:40 p.m.

May 5 vs. Chicago White Sox, 6:40 p.m.

May 7 at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

May 8 at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

May 9 at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

May 10 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

May 11 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

May 12 at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

May 13 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

May 14 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

May 15 at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

May 16 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

May 17 vs. San Francisco, 6:40 p.m.

May 18 vs. San Francisco, 6:40 p.m.

May 19 vs. San Francisco, 6:40 p.m.

May 20 vs. San Francisco, 12:35 p.m.

May 21 vs. Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

May 22 vs. Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

May 23 vs. Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

May 25 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

May 26 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

May 27 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

May 28 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

May 29 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

May 30 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

May 31 vs. Philadelphia, 2:10 p.m.

June 1 vs. Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.

June 2 vs. Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

June 3 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

June 4 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

June 5 at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

June 6 at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

June 8 vs. Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

June 9 vs. Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

June 10 vs. Milwaukee, 12:35 p.m.

June 11 vs. Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

June 12 vs. Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

June 13 vs. Colorado, 1:10 p.m.

June 14 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

June 15 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

June 16 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

June 17 at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

June 18 at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

June 19 at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

June 20 at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

June 21 at Minneapolis, 8:10 p.m.

June 22 at Minneapolis, 1:10 p.m.

June 24 vs. Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

June 25 vs. Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

June 26 vs. Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

June 27 vs. Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

June 29 vs. San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

June 30 vs. San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

July 1 vs. San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

July 2 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

July 3 vs. Chicago Cubs, 4:10 p.m.

July 4 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:10 p.m.

July 5 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

July 6 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

July 7 at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

July 8 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

July 9 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

July 10 at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

July 11 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

July 16 vs. Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

July 17 vs. Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

July 18 vs. Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

July 19 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

July 20 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

July 21 vs. N.Y. Mets, 12:35 p.m.

July 23 vs. St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.

July 24 vs. St. Louis, 7:10 p.m.

July 25 vs. St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.

July 26 at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

July 27 at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

July 28 at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

July 29 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

July 30 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

July 31 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 1 at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. Minneapolis, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Minneapolis, 12:35 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. Pittsburgh, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 10 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Aug. 11 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Aug. 12 at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

Aug. 13 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 14 at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Aug. 15 at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Aug. 16 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 17 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 18 vs. Chicago Cubs, 12:35 p.m.

Aug. 19 vs. Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 20 vs. Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 21 vs. Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 22 vs. Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 24 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Aug. 25 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Aug. 26 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Aug. 27 at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 28 at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Aug. 29 at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. St. Louis, 6:40 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. St. Louis, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. St. Louis, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 3 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 4 vs. Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 5 vs. Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 10 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Sept. 11 at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 12 at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Washington, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Washington, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Washington, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 26 vs. Washington, 1:10 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

