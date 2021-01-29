CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Wainwright, Cardinals finalize $8M deal for 17th season

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 7:03 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pitcher Adam Wainwright is returning to the St. Louis Cardinals for a 17th season.

The 39-year-old right-hander and the Cardinals finalized an $8 million, one-year contract on Friday, a deal agreed to earlier this week.

Wainwright will match Bob Gibson (1959-75) for the second-most seasons with the Cardinals among pitchers, one behind Jesse Haines (1920-37).

Wainwright was 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA last season, striking out 54 in 65 2/3 innings. He is 167-98 with a 3.38 ERA in his career, earning three All-Star selections and two Gold Gloves.

He made $1,851,852 in prorated pay from a $5 million base salary last year plus $1.2 million in earned bonuses.

Wainwright’s contract includes a full no-trade provision even though he already cannot be dealt without his consent as a 10-year veteran who has spent the last five years with his current club.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

