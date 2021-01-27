Van Wagenen back to representing players, with Roc Nation

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is switching back to representing players after…

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is switching back to representing players after 2 1/2 years working for a club.

Van Wagenen joined Roc Nation Sports on Wednesday as chief operating officer and head of strategy and business development. He will report to the company’s founder, Shawn Carter — the rapper, producer and executive better known as Jay-Z.

“Since we first worked with Brodie, we realized the shared commitment to athletes, both on and off the field,” Carter said in a statement.

Van Wagenen was an agent for IMG and then co-head of CAA Baseball. The Mets hired him as general manager in October 2018 after Sandy Alderson stepped down following a recurrence of cancer.

Van Wagenen was fired on Nov. 6, the day Steven Cohen bought the team from the Wilpon and Katz families, and that Alderson returned to the Mets as team president.

Van Wagenen was replaced as general manager by Jared Porter, who was hired Dec. 13 and then fired Jan. 19 after ESPN reported Porter sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

While Van Wagenen was at CAA, Roc Nation and CAA partnered to represent some players, including Robinson Canó and Yoenis Céspedes.

