Ryne Stanek, Astros agree to $1.1 million, 1-year contract

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 11:34 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Right-hander Ryne Stanek and the Houston Astros agreed Thursday to a $1.1 million, one-year contract.

Stanek spent last season with the Marlins, and he made $223,778 prorated from his $604,200 salary. He became a free agent he wasn’t offered a contract by Miami by the Dec. 2 deadline.

Stanek has made 152 appearances in the last four seasons with the Rays and Marlins. He has a career 4.00 ERA with 210 strikeouts in 173.1 innings.

He made nine appearances last season with a 7.20 ERA in 10 innings. He did not allow a hit in two innings in the NL Division Series against Atlanta.

Stanek would get a $50,000 bonus if he is picked for the All-Star Game.

