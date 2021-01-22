Reliever Anthony Bass agrees to terms on deal with Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Well-traveled right-hander Anthony Bass agreed to terms Friday on a deal with the Miami Marlins and is…

MIAMI (AP) — Well-traveled right-hander Anthony Bass agreed to terms Friday on a deal with the Miami Marlins and is expected to compete for a role as their closer.

Bass led the Toronto Blue Jays with seven saves last season, when he went 2-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 26 games.

Bass has pitched for six major league teams and has a career ERA of 4.32 with 15 saves in nine seasons.

