Reliever Anthony Bass agrees to terms on deal with Marlins

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 11:47 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Well-traveled right-hander Anthony Bass agreed to terms Friday on a deal with the Miami Marlins and is expected to compete for a role as their closer.

Bass led the Toronto Blue Jays with seven saves last season, when he went 2-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 26 games.

Bass has pitched for six major league teams and has a career ERA of 4.32 with 15 saves in nine seasons.

