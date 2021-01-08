INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Pitcher Jhoulys Chacín gets minor league deal with Yankees

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 5:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Jhoulys Chacín and the New York Yankees have agreed to a minor league contract.

The 33-year-old would get an $800,000 salary in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster.

He was 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA in five innings over two relief appearances for Atlanta last season.

Chacin is 78-87 with a 4.04 ERA in 226 starts and 51 relief appearances over 12 seasons with Colorado (2009-14), Arizona (2015), Atlanta (2016, ’20), the Los Angeles Angeles (2016), San Diego (2017), Milwaukee (2018-19) and Boston (2019).

