Pirates sign catcher Joe Hudson to minor league contract

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 4:05 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed catcher Joe Hudson to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

The Pirates announced the signing on Monday. The 29-year-old Hudson has appeared in 18 major-league games for St. Louis, Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels.

Hudson is a career .167 hitter with one RBI in 30 career at-bats. He will be in the mix to compete for the backup job behind Jacob Stallings, a Gold Glove finalist in 2020.

Hudson was originally a sixth-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2012 first-year player draft.

