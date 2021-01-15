CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » MLB News » Phillies agree to 1-year…

Phillies agree to 1-year deals with 3, including Hoskins

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 5:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies agreed to one-year contracts with first baseman Rhys Hoskins, right-hander Vince Velasquez and left-hander Jose Alvarado on Friday to avoid salary arbitration.

Hoskins will earn $4.8 million in 2021, Velasquez gets $4 million and Alvarado makes $1 million.

Hoskins batted .245 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs last season, when he earned $224,074 prorated of a $605,000 salary. He averaged 32 homers and 90 RBIs with a .236 average over his first two full seasons.

Velasquez was 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA in seven starts and two relief appearances last season, when he made $1,333,333 prorated of a $3.6 million salary. He is 28-35 with a 4.72 ERA in 131 career appearances, including 106 starts.

Alvarado was 2-15 with a 3.46 ERA, 15 saves and 161 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings in 149 career appearances, all with Tampa Bay. He earned $212,259 prorated of a $573,100 salary.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up