INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » MLB News » Padres avoid arbitration with…

Padres avoid arbitration with Pham, 4 others

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 1:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres agreed to an $8.9 million, one-year contract with Tommy Pham, avoiding arbitration with the outfielder who was limited to 31 games last season because of injuries.

Pham hit .211 with three homers and 12 RBIs after coming over in a trade with Tampa Bay. His 2020 salary of $7.9 million was prorated to $2,925,926.

The Padres also avoided arbitration with right-handers Dinelson Lamet ($4.2 million), Dan Altavilla ($850,000) and Emilio Pagan ($1.57 million), and catcher Victor Caratini ($1.3 million).

Lamet came out of his final regular-season start with an elbow issue and missed the playoffs. He’s avoided surgery, but the Padres won’t know until spring training how effective his offseason regimen was. He was 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 12 starts. His $1.3 million salary was prorated to $481,481.

Altavilla was obtained from Seattle just before the trade deadline. He was 1-1 with a 3.12 ERA in 12 appearances with the Padres, and 2-3 with a 5.75 ERA and one save in 22 appearances overall. His 2020 salary of $573,500 was prorated to $212,407.

Caratini was obtained along with starting pitcher Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs in late December. The switch-hitting Caratini caught Darvish in Chicago and batted .241 with 16 RBIs last season. His salary of $592,000 was prorated to $219,259.

Pagán was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 22 appearances after coming over in a trade with Tampa Bay. His 2020 salary of $591,000 was prorated to $218,889.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up