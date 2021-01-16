INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » MLB News » Mariners avoid arbitration with…

Mariners avoid arbitration with Crawford, Murphy and Montero

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 12:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners agreed to terms with infielder J.P. Crawford, catcher Tom Murphy and right-hander Rafael Montero, avoiding arbitration with all three players Friday.

Crawford’s 2021 deal is for $2.05 million, Murphy’s is for $875,000 and Montero’s is for $2.25 million.

The 26-year-old Crawford won his first Gold Glove last season. At the plate, he hit .255, but after a hot start his numbers fell off in late August and September. Crawford made a prorated $213,259 on a salary of $575,800.

Murphy was slated to be Seattle’s starting catcher, but injuries from summer camp led to him missing the entire season. Murphy broke a bone in his left foot and had setbacks in his recovery. He made a prorated $213,815 on a salary of $577,300.

Montero was one of Seattle’s biggest offseason acquisitions in the hopes of improving a bullpen that was among the worst in baseball. The 30-year-old right-hander was the Rangers’ closer for most of last season after Jose Leclerc was sidelined due to a shoulder injury after just two appearances. Montero converted all eight of his save opportunities. He earned a prorated $290,741 on a salary of $785,000.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up