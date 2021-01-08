INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » MLB News » Left-hander Tarpley claimed by…

Left-hander Tarpley claimed by Mets off waivers from Marlins

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was claimed by the New York Mets off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The 27-year-old was 2-2 with one save and a 9.000 ERA in 11 innings over 12 games last year, striking out 11 and walking eight. He earned $208,704 in prorated pay from a salary of the $563,500 major league minimum.

He was designated for assignment Sunday when the Marlins agreed to an $850,000, one-year contract with free agent left-hander Ross Detwiler.

Tarpley is 3-2 with three saves and a 6.64 ERA in 43 games over three seasons with the New York Yankees (2018-19) and Miami, striking out 58 and walking 29 in 44 2/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up