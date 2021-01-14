CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
José Martínez agrees to 1-year contract with Mets

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 4:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — José Martínez and the New York Mets agreed Thursday to a one-year contract that pays $1 million while he is in the major leagues and $225,000 while he’s in the minors.

He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $100,000 each for 300, 350, 400, 450 and 500.

The 32-year-old first baseman and outfielder hit .182 with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs last year for the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs, who acquired him in a trade on Aug. 30.

He has a .289 career average with 43 homers and 182 RBIs in four major league seasons.

