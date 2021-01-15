CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » MLB News » Hernandez, Stripling agree to…

Hernandez, Stripling agree to 1-year deals with Blue Jays

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 1:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez agreed to a $4,325,000, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, who reached a $3 million, one-year deal with right-hander Ross Stripling.

The pair were the only Blue Jays remaining eligible for arbitration going into Friday’s scheduled exchange of proposed figures.

Hernandez, 28, hit .230 with 16 homers and 34 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season, tied for fifth in the AL in home runs. His seven assists tied for the big league lead among outfielders.

He earned $223,037 in prorated pay from a salary of $602,200 and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Stripling, 31, went 3-3 with a 5.84 ERA over nine starts and three relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Blue Jays, who acquired him in a trade on Aug. 31.

Striping earned $1,722,222 in prorated pay from a $2.1 million contract, part of his money protected by its inclusion as a signing bonus.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up