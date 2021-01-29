CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Home » MLB News » Griffey hired as MLB…

Griffey hired as MLB senior adviser for youth development

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 12:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ken Griffey Jr. has been hired as a senior adviser to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The Hall of Fame outfielder will work in baseball operations and on youth baseball development. He is tasked with improving diversity at amateur levels, Major League Baseball said Friday,

Griffey will work as an MLB ambassador at youth initiatives and at its special events, including the postseason and the All-Star Game.

“We welcome the perspective and insights that Ken gained as an historic player, as a parent, and as someone who has spent his life in and around our great game,” Manfred said in a statement.

Griffey was a 13-time All-Star who hit .284 with 630 home runs and 1,836 RBIs in 22 seasons for Seattle (1989-99, 2009-10), Cincinnati (2000-08) and the Chicago White Sox (2008). He was elected to the Hall in 2016.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Space acquisition office starts organization for the future

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

House Democrats seek expansion of paid leave program for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up