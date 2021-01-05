CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Dodgers re-sign pitcher Treinen to $17.5M, 2-year deal

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 10:04 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed pitcher Blake Treinen to a $17.5 million, two-year deal on Tuesday.

The team says the deal that runs through the 2022 season includes a team option for the 2023 season.

Treinen receives a $4 million signing bonus. He will earn $6 million in both 2021 and 2022. The team option in 2023 is worth $8 million and includes a $1.5 million buyout, meaning the deal could be worth $24 million over three years.

The 32-year-old right-hander earned $3,703,704 during the abbreviated 60-game season last year prorated from a $10 million, one-year contract.

Treinen was 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 27 games last year. He tied for the team lead in wins and appearances during the regular season. He appeared in a team-high 11 postseason games, going 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA, including a save in Game 5 of the World Series against Tampa Bay. He had five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings while helping the Dodgers win their first championship since 1988.

A 2018 All-Star, Treinen had previous stints with Oakland and Washington.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

