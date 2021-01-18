CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan update | Anne Arundel Co. to lift some restrictions | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » MLB News » Báez can boost option…

Báez can boost option price and buyout with Astros

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 7:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Reliever Pedro Báez can boost his 2022 option year salary and also his buyout as part of his $12.5 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros.

Báez will receive a $500,000 signing bonus, payable on Feb. 28, as part of the deal finalized Friday. He gets salaries of $4.5 million this year and $5.5 million in 2022. Houston has a $7.5 million option for 2023 with a $2 million buyout.

Báez’s 2022 salary can escalate by $1 million based on innings this year: $250,000 each for 30, 40, 50 and 60. His option would escalate to $8 million and the buyout would increase to $2.5 million if he has 100 innings or 100 games in 2021 and 2022 combined.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

State Dept seeks to overcome ‘stunning loss of expertise’ from Trump hiring freeze

Veteran of White House, DHS steps into federal CISO role

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

OMB: 'Every effort will be made to maximize' telework with COVID-19 spread

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up