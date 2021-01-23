CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Astros trade LHP Pérez to Reds for minor league catcher

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 2:02 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros traded left-hander Cionel Pérez to the Cincinnati Reds for minor league catcher Luke Berryhill on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Pérez pitched seven games in relief last season, going 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA.

In parts of three seasons for the Astros, he is 1-1 with a 5.75 ERA in 20 games. He’s pitched 26 2/3 innings, striking out 27 and walking 15.

The 22-year-old Berryhill hit .240 in eight games in 2019 for Greeneville at the rookie level. He didn’t play in any games last year because of the minor league shutdown caused by the pandemic.

